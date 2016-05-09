LONDON May 9 Deutsche Bank has
agreed to settle an alleged sex discrimination and unfair
dismissal case brought by a former senior employee who was fired
in the wake of the Libor-rigging scandal.
Shivani Mathur, who was Deutsche's London-based global head
of economic resources, was suing the bank for sex
discrimination, unfair dismissal, unequal pay and suffering
detriment after whistleblowing, according to court documents
filed in January.
The bank previously said it was ordered to terminate
Mathur's employment in connection with a regulatory settlement.
"Miss Mathur's employment tribunal claim has been resolved,"
a Deutsche Bank spokesman in London said, declining to comment
further.
Mathur and her lawyer did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)