FRANKFURT May 12 There is no end in sight to
investigations into the Libor benchmark rate scandal at Deutsche
Bank, two sources familiar with the probe said on
Monday, rejecting a report saying senior managers had received
an "all-clear" signal.
The comments come after German magazine WirstschaftWoche
reported at the weekend that Deutsche Bank's internal
investigation had ended and had found no misconduct by senior
managers, citing high-placed sources at the bank.
Two sources close to the matter said it was too early to
issue any all-clear signal as investigations both internally at
the bank and by external investigators remained in full swing.
"The Libor investigation at Deutsche Bank is still running,"
said one regulatory source. "There is no end in sight at the
moment. It could go on for months - there is no concrete
schedule."
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report and referred
to a previous statement saying it was cooperating with
authorities as it pursued its own internal probe.
"As per the current status of investigations, we can say
that no current or former member of the Management Board had any
inappropriate involvement in the interbank offered rates matters
under review," a spokesman for the bank said.
A spokesman at German financial regulator Bafin declined to
comment.
Regulators are looking into more than a dozen banks and
brokerages over allegations they manipulated benchmark interest
rates such as Libor and Euribor, which are used to price
trillions of dollars of financial products from derivatives to
mortgages and credit card loans.
Germany's largest lender is facing an array of
investigations into the conduct of its employees. A jump in
litigation costs was partly responsible for weak earnings in
2013 and so far this year, heaping pressure on co-Chief
Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen.
Deutsche Bank has already had to pay over 5 billion euros
($6.9 billion) over the past two years for settlements and fines
stemming mostly from the financial crisis. The bank has set
aside another 1.8 billion euros in anticipation of more pain
this year.
($1 = 0.7269 Euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark
Potter)