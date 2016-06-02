WASHINGTON, June 2 Two former traders with
Deutsche Bank AG, one in New York and another in
London, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to
manipulate the benchmark Libor interest rate, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
Matthew Connolly, 51, of New Jersey and Gavin Campbell
Black, 46, of London were indicted on Tuesday on one count of
conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and nine counts
of wire fraud. The indictments were unsealed on Thursday.
The charges stem from allegations that they participated in
a scheme to manipulate Libor, the London interbank offered rate,
in a way that benefited themselves or Deutsche Bank.
A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank, Michael Ross
Curtler, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to manipulate
Libor.
Libor is calculated based on what banks say that they
believe they would pay if they borrowed from other banks. The
rate underpins trillions of dollars of financial products
globally from mortgages to credit card loans.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by W Simon)