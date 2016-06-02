(Adds comment from lawyer for Matthew Connolly)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 2 Two former Deutsche
Bank AG traders have been indicted for engaging in a
scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the
center of global investigations of various banks, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Thursday.
Matthew Connolly, 51, of New Jersey, and Gavin Campbell
Black, 46, of London, were charged in an indictment filed in
federal court in Manhattan on one count of conspiracy to commit
wire fraud and bank fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.
Connolly, formerly Deutsche Bank's director of the pool
trading desk in New York, was arrested on Thursday and later in
the day released on a $500,000 bond after pleading not guilty at
a hearing before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.
Kenneth Breen, Connolly's lawyer, said the allegations
against his client "are untrue, and he looks forward to clearing
his name in court."
A lawyer for Black declined to comment.
The case follows the guilty plea in October of a former
senior trader at Deutsche Bank, Michael Curtler of London. The
bank agreed in April 2015 to pay $2.5 billion to resolve U.S.
and U.K. probes.
The charges stem from allegations that Connolly and Black
participated in a scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar Libor,
the London interbank offered rate, in a way that benefited
themselves or Deutsche Bank.
Libor is based on what banks say they believe they would pay
if they borrowed from other banks. The rate underpins trillions
of dollars of financial products globally from mortgages to
credit card loans.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
Those investigations have resulted in billions of dollars in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions, and charges
by the U.S. Justice Department against 15 individuals.
According to Thursday's indictment, from 2005 to about 2011,
Connolly, Black, Curtler and at least seven other people
conspired to submit false estimates for some Libor rates in
order to manipulate the rate.
The indictment quotes messages between the traders in 2005
and later in which they discussed pushing the benchmark rate
either up or down, depending on what they needed for their
deals.
In one, Black messaged an unnamed person to ask, "Could we
pls have a low 6mth fix today old bean?"
The case is U.S. v. Connolly et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-370.
