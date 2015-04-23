FRANKFURT, April 23 Germany's financial watchdog is expected to finish its own investigation into the activities of Deutsche Bank's traders in May or June and a supervisory source said it would incorporate the findings of authorities in the United States and Britain.

London, New York and Washington imposed a combined record fine of $2.5 billion on Germany's largest bank on Thursday, but Bafin is not expected to impose a large penalty and will instead focus on responsibility for wrongdoing, the source said.

This focus comes despite recent revisions to Germany's banking law that allow Bafin to impose fines of up to 10 percent of annual net turnover or double the amount of proceeds gained by breaking banking rules.

Bonn-based Bafin also has the right to dismiss a bank's uppermost executives it judges to be unqualified or untrustworthy.

Bafin has already concluded that Deutsche's co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, who headed the group's investment bank when some of the misconduct took place, was not aware of, or part of, possible attempts to manipulate interest rates, a source told Reuters late last year.

Bafin's solo approach is a departure from previous global rate rigging settlements which saw authorities in Switzerland and the Netherlands link in with counterparts in the United States and Britain when Swiss bank UBS and Dutch lender Rabobank were penalised in late 2012 and in 2013.

Bafin declined to comment on Thursday.

The Deutsche settlements saw the German bank's senior staff criticised for misleading regulators and prolonging their investigations.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said senior Deutsche staff had wrongly claimed that Bafin had prevented them from sharing a critical Bafin report on Deutsche. (Additional reporting and writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Giles Elgood)