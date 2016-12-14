BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
FRANKFURT Dec 14 Deutsche Bank and German retail heiress Madeleine Schickedanz have agreed to settle a legal dispute, Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday.
"If the conditions set out by the agreement are fulfilled, then the legal dispute can be ended amicably, completely and for good," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said in an e-mailed statement, declining to provide details of the settlement.
Schickedanz had sought 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) in a damages suit that involved bank Sal. Oppenheim, which is now part of Deutsche Bank.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the settlement with Deutsche Bank was worth less than 100 million euros.
($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.