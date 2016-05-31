BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche bank CEO says at Global Financial Services Investor Conference
* Bank may not make a profit this year
* On Q2 business: client volumes are down but 'markets are ok'
* Expects agreement on branch closures in Germany within a month or two
* Getting closer to resolving some large litigation issues
* Some cases may be resolved in early or late summer
* Operationally D.Bank will be fine in case of Brexit, despite signifcant market turbulences
* D.Bank does not really need to sell Postbank until 2018 (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: