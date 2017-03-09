FRANKFURT, March 9 Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive John Cryan is open to having his contract
extended if the bank manages to post attractive returns by 2020,
Germany's daily Handelsblatt reported.
"It is possible," Cryan told Handelsblatt in response to a
question on whether he would seek an extension of his contract
which expires in 2020.
"If we succeed in achieving attractive returns and create a
very successful bank, then why not?" he was quoted as saying.
Cryan also said the board would present a detailed blueprint
for the integration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank's retail
business after scrapping plans to divest the unit.
He added the integration would lead to job losses, but
declined to be more specific.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)