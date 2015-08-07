(Corrects spelling in headline)
FRANKFURT Aug 7 Deutsche Bank will
replace its general counsel Richard Walker, Germany's biggest
lender said on Friday.
"At his own request, Richard Walker will retire from his
role as General Counsel, effective at the end of the year,"
Deutsche Bank said in a statement, adding that Walker will
become a senior adviser to the bank.
"Richard Walker helped the bank navigate exceptionally
challenging times during his fourteen years of service as
General Counsel," the bank said.
Deutsche Bank has been hit by over 9 billion euros ($9.85
billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years,
including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities
for its involvement in manipulating Libor.
Simon Dodds and Christof von Dryander, who have served as
Deputy General Counsel since 2013, will become Co-General
Counsel and report to John Cryan after Richard Walkers
retirement, Deutsche Bank said.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing
by David Evans)