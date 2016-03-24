BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
FRANKFURT, March 24 Deutsche Bank has appointed former Linklaters lawyer Florian Drinhausen as its new chief governance officer, the bank said on Thursday.
Drinhausen, who joined Deutsche Bank in 2014, will succeed Daniela Weber-Rey who is leaving the company. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance