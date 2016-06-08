FRANKFURT, June 8 Deutsche Bank's asset management chief Quintin Price, who has been on medical leave since mid-April, has resigned, Germany's flagship lender said on Wednesday.

Jon Eilbeck, the unit's Asia head, will continue to be in charge of the operational responsibilities for the business, while the Supervisory Board has begun to search for a successor to lead Deutsche Asset Management, it added.

Price, who became a member of Deutsche Bank's management board in January, had left US money manager BlackRock last year. He was brought in by Cryan as part of a large scale management shake-up to replace Michele Faissola, who left the bank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)