BERLIN, Sept 16 Germany's Finance Ministry said
on Friday it expected a fair result to a U.S. investigation into
Deutsche Bank's selling of mortgage-backed
securities.
"The government is aware that the U.S. authorities have
agreed similar settlement payments with other credit
institutions," Finance Ministry spokeswoman Friederike von
Tiesenhausen told a regular government news conference.
"The government expects that at the end of this process a
fair result will be achieved on the basis of equal treatment,"
she added.
Germany's flagship lender said on Friday that the U.S.
Department of Justice is asking it to pay $14 billion to settle
an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley)