Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Dec 23 The German government has welcomed Deutsche Bank's $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. authorities over the lender's sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We welcome the fact an agreement could be reached. We will not comment on the details," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey said.
The agreement in principle, announced by Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters early Friday morning, offers some relief to the German lender, whose stock was hit hard in September after it acknowledged the Justice Department had been seeking nearly twice as much. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber,)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: