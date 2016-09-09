FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is
expected to settle U.S. investigations into past misselling
mortgage-backed securities for more than $2.4 billion, a German
monthly magazine reported.
The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to send Deutsche
Bank a roughly 100-page statement of facts early next week,
manager magazin said, adding that the document will specify how
much Deutsche must pay to settle the case.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
In July, Chief Executive John Cryan said that he hoped to
draw a line under the bank's four largest remaining litigation
cases this year.
These comprise the mortgages case, alleged manipulation of
foreign exchange rates, a probe into suspicious equities trades
in Russia, and remaining investigations into alleged money
laundering.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Christoph Steitz and
Jason Neely)