Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 22 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, relating to the banks issuance and underwriting of RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and related activities between 2005 and 2007.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States.
Deutsche Bank said it expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in its fourth quarter because of the civil monetary penalty. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: