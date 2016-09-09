FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is
nearing a settlement with U.S. authorities in an investigation
into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities, two people
close to the matter said.
While the price for the settlement has not yet been decided,
the payment "will not overburden" the bank, one of the people
said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
German monthly manager magazin earlier reported that
Deutsche Bank is expected to receive a demand for more than $2.4
billion from U.S. authorities in settlement of an investigation
into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner; Editing by Ralf
Banser and Christoph Steitz)