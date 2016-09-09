FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is nearing a settlement with U.S. authorities in an investigation into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities, two people close to the matter said.

While the price for the settlement has not yet been decided, the payment "will not overburden" the bank, one of the people said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

German monthly manager magazin earlier reported that Deutsche Bank is expected to receive a demand for more than $2.4 billion from U.S. authorities in settlement of an investigation into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner; Editing by Ralf Banser and Christoph Steitz)