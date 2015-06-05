June 5 Deutsche Bank AG is looking into possible money laundering by its clients in Russia involving about $6 billion of transactions over about four years, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 2.6 percent at 27.38 euros on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.

The bank is looking through data on transactions from 2011 through early 2015, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AOxdEp)

The Bank of Russia asked Deutsche Bank to probe stock-trading activities of some of its Russian clients in October, Bloomberg said, citing one of the persons.

German financial market watchdog Bafin, which was told of the internal investigation by Deutsche Bank, declined to comment to Reuters.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the European Central Bank have also been made aware of the internal investigation, Bloomberg said.

"As has been reported before, we have suspended a small number of traders in Moscow while we conduct an internal investigation," Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The bank suspended some traders in Moscow in May, but did not give a reason. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)