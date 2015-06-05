June 5 Deutsche Bank AG is looking
into possible money laundering by its clients in Russia
involving about $6 billion of transactions over about four
years, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Deutsche Bank shares were down 2.6 percent at 27.38 euros on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
The bank is looking through data on transactions from 2011
through early 2015, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AOxdEp)
The Bank of Russia asked Deutsche Bank to probe
stock-trading activities of some of its Russian clients in
October, Bloomberg said, citing one of the persons.
German financial market watchdog Bafin, which was told of
the internal investigation by Deutsche Bank, declined to comment
to Reuters.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the European
Central Bank have also been made aware of the internal
investigation, Bloomberg said.
"As has been reported before, we have suspended a small
number of traders in Moscow while we conduct an internal
investigation," Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
The bank suspended some traders in Moscow in May, but did
not give a reason.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)