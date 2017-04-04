April 4 Deutsche Bank AG's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Von zur Muehlen, who has been the bank's treasurer since 2009, will join Deutsche Bank's Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) division.

Prior to his role as treasurer, von zur Muehlen held roles in the bank's Global Markets unit, covering clients throughout Europe.

Dixit Joshi, who has been with Deutsche Bank since 2010, will succeed von zur Muehlen as treasurer.

Joshi was most recently head of the bank's Debt Institutional Client Group and head of Listed Derivatives and Market Clearing in CIB. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)