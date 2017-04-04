April 4 Deutsche Bank AG's group
treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment
banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital
raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
Von zur Muehlen, who has been the bank's treasurer since
2009, will join Deutsche Bank's Corporate & Investment Bank
(CIB) division.
Prior to his role as treasurer, von zur Muehlen held roles
in the bank's Global Markets unit, covering clients throughout
Europe.
Dixit Joshi, who has been with Deutsche Bank since 2010,
will succeed von zur Muehlen as treasurer.
Joshi was most recently head of the bank's Debt
Institutional Client Group and head of Listed Derivatives and
Market Clearing in CIB.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)