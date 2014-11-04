* Zar Amrolia, co-head of debt trading, to move jobs

* Richard Herman to take over entire division (Adds Deutsche Bank confirmation, detail)

By Jamie McGeever and Thomas Atkins

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Zar Amrolia, who helped to build Deutsche Bank into the world's biggest fixed-income dealer, will leave as co-head of debt and currency trading in London to lead technology improvement efforts, the bank said on Tuesday.

Richard Herman, the New York-based co-head of the same division, will assume responsibility for the entire operation, a spokesman said.

Veteran trader Herman rose to the position of co-head of the division that buys and sells debt and currencies this year. Based in New York and once mooted as a possible head of the group's investment bank, he had served as head of the bank's institutional client group since 2008.

Herman has overseen efforts by Deutsche Bank to build up its U.S. fixed-income franchise, crucial if the group aims to compete with bigger rivals such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Amrolia, with a PhD in mathematics from Oxford University, first joined Deutsche Bank on the foreign exchange options desk in 1995 and then moved to Goldman Sachs before returning to Deutsche Bank in 2004 as global head of foreign exchange sales.

"Zar Amrolia will in his new role take a leading role in the development of digital technology," a spokesman for the bank said. He will report to investment bank head Colin Fan.

Deutsche Bank revived efforts to revamp IT systems earlier this year after U.S. supervisors criticised parts of the bank's reporting technology as lacking.

GLOBAL EXPANSION

Amrolia was at the helm as Deutsche Bank expanded in debt and currency trading, becoming the biggest global player in fixed income by market share in 2013, according to an industry benchmark study by Greenwich Associates. It also holds the No. 2 spot in currency trading behind Citibank.

Yet Deutsche Bank is struggling to keep up with the growth of U.S. rivals such as J.P. Morgan and Citibank as the economy in Europe lags behind that of the United States. That disparity has already prompted some of Deutsche Bank's European competitors to pull back from heavy trading.

The bank posted a net loss in the third quarter despite a 14 percent rise in trading income year on year. However beneficial, that trading uplift still lagged behind the performance of its big U.S. rivals.

The bank has also struggled to shorten a list of legal challenges that have cost more than 7 billion euros (8.8 billion) in fines and settlements since 2012.

It launched sweeping changes in its management board in an effort to resolve lawsuits and investigations in areas such as benchmark interest rates and currency reference rates.

Amrolia's job switch is not connected in any way with either interest rate or currency investigations, a source close to the situation said.

