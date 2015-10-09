BRIEF-Orbite and MidCap Financial enter amendment to credit facilities
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
Oct 9 Deutsche Bank AG appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's head of U.K. transaction services, Angela Potter, as a managing director, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.
Potter will be reporting to Daniel Schmand, head of trade finance and cash management corporates for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1jfLpPe) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date