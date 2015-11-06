Nov 6 Deutsche Bank AG appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of the board at Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia.

Viehweg is currently head of Deutsche Bank's global network banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Viehweg succeeds Joerg Bongartz. Bongartz, chairman of the Russia unit since 2006, will relocate to Frankfurt and assume a senior role for the Central and Eastern European business, Deutsche Bank had said in September.

Viehweg has been with Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia for more than 15 years, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)