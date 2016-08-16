BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail coverage.
Brooks joins from State Street Corp, where he had two stints.
During his first stint, Brooks helped State Street launch its ETF sales unit, before moving to Invesco PowerShares in 2006.
At PowerShares he helped the company triple its assets to $98 billion before he left last year to rejoin State Street.
Brooks, based in Boston, will report to Robert Kendall, head of Deutsche Asset Management in the Americas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.