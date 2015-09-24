BRIEF-Reynolds American reports Q1 EPS of $0.55
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
Sept 24 Deutsche Bank AG said Celeste Guth would join as managing director and co-head of its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
Guth will join from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where she was most recently vice chairman of FIG and global co-head of insurance investment banking.
Guth, who will be based in New York, was previously the head of Americas FIG from 2003 to 2012 at Goldman, Deutsche Bank said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation