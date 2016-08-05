(Adds details on Kittsley's role and background, byline)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

NEW YORK Aug 4 Dodd Kittsley, who has served as head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. asset management unit for the past two years, has left the company, according to two people with knowledge of the departure.

Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management's Americas division hired Kittsley, a longtime industry veteran, away from BlackRock Inc in 2014 as part of a push to accelerate its growth in the fast-growing business of managing exchange-traded funds and other similar products.

In addition to leading the company's ETF research, Kittsley became a leading spokesman for the company's X-trackers products among potential clients and in the media. The U.S. ETF business managed $16 billion at the end of June, according to fund researcher Morningstar Inc.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment. Kittsley did not respond to inquiries from Reuters.

The most popular of the company's index funds specialize in international stocks, including "currency-hedged" ETFs that strip out the effect of declining foreign currencies for U.S. investors.

Kittsley had been based in New York and reported to Deutsche's head of passive business in the Americas, Fiona Bassett.

At BlackRock, Kittsley had been head of institutional product management and consulting for the iShares business and had also served as head of global research for the world's largest ETF issuer. He joined iShares in 2007, when it was a part of Barclays PLC.

Kittsley's nearly two decades in the industry also included tenures in research-related positions at State Street Global Advisors and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)