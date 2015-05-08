May 8 Deutsche Bank's head of
structured finance, Elad Shraga, is leaving the company after 15
years to pursue new opportunities, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Daniel Pietrzak and Tom Cheung will replace Sharga to lead
the structured-finance businesses for the Europe and Americas
region, and Chentan Shah will oversee the structured-finance
business in Asia, the source said.
Shraga is moving on to set up his own fund, which will
manage a special-situations fund focused on credit and real
estate in Europe, Bloomberg, which first reported his departure,
quoted a source as saying. (bloom.bg/1KScFew)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)