LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Omar Ghalloudi, head of European investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Ghalloudi joined the bank in September 2014 after working as a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for six years.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment, and Ghalloudi could not immediately be reached for comment.

