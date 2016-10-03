Oct 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Brian
Pitz, who previously worked as a managing director in equity
research at Jefferies Group LLC, as co-head of the bank's
internet investment banking group, according to an internal
memo.
The hiring shows that the German bank is still seeking to
lure talent, even as it faces a multibillion-dollar legal
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale of
mortgage-backed bonds.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the contents
of the memo.
Pitz's 20 years of experience covering the internet space
include work at Morgan Stanley and most recently at
Jefferies, where he oversaw coverage of the internet and
interactive entertainment industries.
Pitz, based in New York, will be co-head of the internet
group alongside recently promoted Riaz Ladhabhoy. Ladhabhoy, a
managing director in its technology, media and telecom group,
has spent a decade at the bank.
The hires come the U.S. IPO market has begun to open for
technology companies and industry experts expect a rush of
internet and technology IPOs over the next 18 months.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by David Gregorio)