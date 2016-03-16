FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank has appointed Andrew Sowter interim group head of compliance, the German lender said in a note to staff on Wednesday.

Sowter will take over from Nadine Faruque, who is leaving the bank at the end of next week for personal reasons, until a permanent replacement is found.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the changes.

Sowter is currently global head of business line compliance. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)