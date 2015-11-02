* Alasdair Warren to start after 6 months gardening leave
* Was global co-head of Goldman's private equity advisory
* Hiring part of Deutsche CEO's revamp of investment bank
By Anjuli Davies and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, Nov 2 Deutsche Bank has
poached Goldman Sachs banker Alasdair Warren as its new head of
corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA), two sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
London-based Warren, the co-head of Goldman's private equity
advisory business globally, will start in his new role next
year, one of the sources said, after six months gardening leave.
Spokesmen at Deutsche Bank and Goldman declined to comment.
Warren, who joined Goldman in 2005 and was named a partner
in 2008, was previously head of equity capital markets (ECM),
convertibles and equity derivatives for EMEA.
Warren's new role at Deutsche Bank was created after
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan announced a radical
overhaul in October splitting its investment banking unit in two
and parting ways with some of its top bankers.
The corporate and transaction banking operations have been
brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be
overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin.
Deutsche Bank also announced on Oct. 29 it would slash
15,000 jobs, shed assets and streamline its investment bank as
Cryan starts to implement a far-reaching overhaul aiming to
improve returns at Germany's biggest bank.
Deutsche poached Urwin, a Briton, this February from
JPMorgan, where he co-headed the global banking unit, having
joined the U.S. bank in 2008 as part of its acquisition of Bear
Stearns.
Deutsche Bank is also splitting up its wealth management
division into one business looking after its super rich clients
and another focusing solely on institutional clients and funds.
The bank said all four of its main business divisions would
be represented on the management board and it would abolish its
second-tier group executive committee.
Alison Mass remains as the global head of Goldman's private
equity advisory unit, or so-called financial sponsors business,
while Rob Pulford will continue heading the same division across
EMEA.
