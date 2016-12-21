SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 Andrew Kass, an investment banker focused on the internet sector, is leaving Deutsche Bank at the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kass' next move was not yet known, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Kass could not be reached for comment.

Kass was a managing director based in both New York and San Francisco who advised internet, software and financial technology companies, according to his LinkedIn page.

The German bank said in October it had hired Brian Pitz, a former research analyst at Jefferies Group LLC, to become co-head of internet banking along with veteran technology banker Riaz Ladhabhoy.

Kass joined the bank as a vice president in the U.S. technology investment banking group in 2004, according to a press release at the time. Previously, he worked at Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)