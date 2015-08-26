Aug 26 Deutsche Bank said it appointed Kinner Lakhani co-head of pan-European banks research.

Lakhani, who will join in November, will work alongside Matt Spick.

Based in London, he will oversee the bank's European financial research team with a focus on banking, financial and strategic issues.

Lakhani was most recently the co-head of Citigroup's European banks research team. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)