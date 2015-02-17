Feb 17 Deutsche Bank appointed Mark Cullen as global head of Group Audit, effective March 1, according to a copy of an internal memo provided to Reuters by Deutsche Bank.

Cullen will continue to be based in London and will report to Christian Sewing, except for audits that relate to the Incident Management Group and Legal, where he will report to Co-Chief Executive Officers Jürgen Fitschen and Anshu Jain. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)