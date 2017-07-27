MOVES-Goldman Sachs' Oliver Schiller to join Deutsche Bank's resources group

July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank appointed Greg Sommer and Oliver Schiller as global co-heads of natural resources group, effective early September, a company memo showed.

The bank also moved Warren Estey, co-head of the U.S. equity capital markets, to a new role of head of Americas.

Schiller will join Deutsche Bank from Goldman Sachs, where he worked as senior managing director and global co-head of chemicals.

Schiller will be based in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)