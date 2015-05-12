May 12 Deutsche Bank AG hired Paul
Saltzman to oversee the bank's capital deployment plans under
the Federal Reserve's stress test.
The bank appointed Saltzman as vice chairman and executive
sponsor of the Fed's comprehensive capital analysis and review
(CCAR) process.
The Fed rejected Deutsche Bank's U.S. unit's capital plans
in March, saying there was widespread and substantial weaknesses
across its capital planning processes.
The Fed's stress tests are designed to ensure that banks
have enough capital cushions and are not being overly aggressive
in returning cash to shareholders.
Saltzman was most recently president of The Clearing House
Association, and executive vice president and general counsel of
The Clearing House Payments Co. Previously, he served as general
counsel of Ellington Management Group.
At Deutsche Bank, Saltzman also become a member of the North
America regional executive committee and will be based in New
York.
