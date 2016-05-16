May 16 Deutsche Bank AG has hired
Thomas Piquemal, former senior executive vice president for
finance at French utility company EDF Group, to head its global
mergers and acquisitions practice, the German bank said on
Monday.
Paris-based Piquemal will report to Deutsche Bank investment
banking head, New York-based Jeff Urwin. Piquemal will also
assume the role of chairman of corporate and investment banking
in France.
The hiring comes as Deutsche Bank seeks to revive its M&A
platform. Year to date, the bank has dropped from seventh to
twelfth in league table rankings for worldwide M&A compared with
the same period a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Piquemal will be filling a position that has been open since
Henrik Aslaksen's departure last June.
The role will be a return to investment banking for
Piquemal, who previously served as a partner at investment bank
Lazard Ltd, where he worked for nearly 15 years. After
Lazard, Piquemal worked as group chief financial officer at
French utility company Veolia Environment SA until
joining EDF.
Piquemal resigned from EDF in March, over timing disputes
around the construction of a nuclear plant.
"I am delighted to join Deutsche Bank and to dedicate myself
to supporting its commitment to client-focused service. I am
greatly looking forward to working together with my new
colleagues, whose excellence and talent I have known for many
years," Piquemal said in the memo.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)