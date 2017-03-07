March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired
Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group
AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing
director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal
Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.
Rewick will report to Charlie Dupree, Deutsche Bank's head
of Americas M&A, according to the memo, which was circulated
within Deutsche Bank on Tuesday and confirmed by a spokeswoman
for the German bank.
"As we continue to invest in our M&A platform, his
appointment will help strengthen our strategic capabilities,
specifically in healthcare where the pace of activity continues
to be strong," Dupree said in the memo.
Prior to joining UBS in 2014, Rewick spent 16 years at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in roles spanning New York, San
Francisco and London.
Deutsche Bank is rebuilding its investment banking team
following a number of departures, including James Ratigan, who
left his role as Deutsche's head of Americas M&A in 2016 to lead
boutique healthcare investment bank Leerink Partners LLC.
It also lost senior healthcare investment bankers Jason Haas
and David Levin to rival Barclays Plc that same year.
Other recent Deutsche Bank hires include healthcare
investment banker Jamie Heath, who serves as a managing director
based in London. He was previously a partner at Centerview
Partners, a boutique investment bank.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; editing by Diane
Craft)