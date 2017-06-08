June 8 Deutsche Bank AG has hired
veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to
head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a
bank spokeswoman.
He will join Deutsche Bank in September, the memo said.
Richitt previously headed technology and services investment
banking at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.
Much of his 15 years of experience in the investment banking
industry has been devoted to technology companies that are
focused on the healthcare sector. He has advised on transactions
in debt and equity capital markets, as well as M&A.
Prior to Suntrust, Richitt spent seven years at Oppenheimer
Holdings Inc most recently as a managing director in
healthcare investment banking.
He also spent an earlier part of his career at Friedman
Billings Ramsey & Co and UBS Group AG.
Deutsche Bank has made several other healthcare investment
banking hires in recent years. In April, it announced it had
hired Philip Pucciarelli and Robert Verdier, who were previously
at BMO Capital Markets.
Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank also hired Glenn Rewick,
most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS in Europe, Middle
East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco
office.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)