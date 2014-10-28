(Changes source)
By Rama Venkat Raman
Oct 28 Deutsche Bank AG hired former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner Sam Wisnia to head its
newly created fixed-income currencies structuring arm, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Wisnia headed macro structuring at Goldman Sachs before
leaving two years ago to help start London-based private equity
firm DMC Partners, which aimed to invest in emerging markets,
the Wall Street Journal reported earlier. (on.wsj.com/10xg8hp)
The appointment of Wisnia, who will also lead Deutsche
Bank's strategic analytics for corporate banking and securities
arm, is effective next month, the person said.
Wisnia, to be based in London, will report to Ram Nayak, who
is the head of structuring, the Journal said.
Deutsche Bank on Tuesday reshuffled its top management by
naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON
and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer
and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations
and strategy, German media reported.
(Editing by Maju Samuel)