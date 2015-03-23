March 23 Deutsche Bank AG said it
appointed Simon Denny as head of investment banking for South
Africa.
Denny, who takes over from Kevin Latter, will be based in
Johannesburg and report to Peter Wharton-Hood, chief country
officer, the bank said.
He joined the bank in 2008 in South Africa and is a
director.
Denny has advised on many South African deals including the
68.2 billion rand ($5.68 billion) Steinhoff-Pepkor transaction
and the 10.6 billion rand ($883.52 million) sale by SAB Miller
of its stake in Tsogo Sun, Deutsche Bank said.
($1 = 12.0420 rand)
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)