BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
Oct 12 Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management unit named Stefan Kreuzkamp chief investment officer (CIO), effective Dec. 1.
He replaces Asoka Wohrmann, who will head retail banking at the bank's private and business clients division, the company said.
Kreuzkamp, who joined the bank in 1998, currently oversees equities, fixed income and multi-asset businesses as EMEA CIO. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.