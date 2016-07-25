July 25 Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, a part of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Steven Mattus as the head of global products and solutions for the Americas region.

Mattus joins the bank as managing director and will be based in New York.

Mattus was previously with Credit Suisse Group AG's private bank. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)