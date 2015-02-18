(Adds additional information about Trigo's management region,
work experience at JP Morgan, other recent Deutsche hires)
Feb 18 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the
wealth management arm of German Deutsche Bank AG,
named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for much
of Latin America on Thursday.
Based in Miami, Trigo will oversee strategy in the bank's
wealth management business in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia,
Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Central America.
Trigo was previously JPMorgan Private Bank's Mexico
market manager, a job he left in April 2013. Deutsche did not
provide information on the period between Trigo's departure from
JP Morgan and his hiring at Deutsche.
JP Morgan confirmed Trigo previously worked at the firm.
Trigo also worked at Bank of America Corp with the
emerging markets debt trading group.
The announcement to hire Trigo follows that of two other JP
Morgan alumni who joined Deutsche's Miami office in recent
weeks.
On Friday, Deutsche confirmed private banker Oti Roberts had
resigned from JP Morgan and would join the firm after a short
garden leave. Roberts, 34, generated about $14 million of
revenue last year at JPMorgan Private Bank.
In early January, Dessy Arteaga joined Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management last month as a managing director and senior
relationship manager, focusing on the ultra-high net worth
individuals in Mexico.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Hay)