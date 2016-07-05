BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank's fund management business, named Victoria Sharpe as managing director and head of real estate, Asia Pacific.
Sharpe, who will be based out of Singapore, was most recently head of the global client capital group at TH Real Estate. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock