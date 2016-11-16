WARSAW Nov 16 Deutsche Bank AG plans to close down its brokerage unit in Poland as part of the group's restructuring and because of the Warsaw stock market's weak performance, four banking industry sources said.

The move follows ING's decision earlier this year to scale back its brokerage operations in Poland and Deutsche Bank has been looking at selling the whole of Deutsche Bank Polska as it sheds non-core assets to free up capital.

"The axe is coming for DB Securities this time," one of the sources said.

"They are closing down their brokerage unit here. But because they have retail clients they need to cooperate with the regulator KNF, as another brokerage has to take over their clients. They have already asked competitors about it," a second source said.

Another person said it was Deutsche that started a price war several years ago in Poland by cutting brokerage commissions by almost half. DB Securities has currently almost 30,000 accounts and is one of the smaller players in Poland.

Meanwhile the Polish stock market's main index fell almost 6 percent this year, after an almost 20 percent loss in 2015 and market turnover fell to 161 billion zlotys ($39 billion) in the first 10 months of 2016 compared with 225 billion in the whole of 2015. ($1=4.1251 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)