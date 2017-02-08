BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says
* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a collective agreement covering 12 months
* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche Bank is weighing on staff morale
* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in Bonn (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago