FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says

* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a collective agreement covering 12 months

* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche Bank is weighing on staff morale

* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in Bonn (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)