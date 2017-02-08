(Adds Verdi head for banking industry, details)
FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's
unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job
guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022,
chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from
trade union Verdi says
* Current scheme expires June 2017. Job gurantees are on top
of Postbank workers' agenda, ahead of pay
* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a
collective agreement covering 12 months
* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche
Bank is weighing on staff morale
* Reintegration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank would result
in large numbers of job cuts
* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in
Bonn
* Verdi head for banking industry Jan Duscheck says
currently negotiating with Deutsche Bank over allowing limited
number of staff to work Saturdays for a limited period of 2-3
years
* Staff want benefits such as shorter working hours, 30
percent overtime pay in exchange for working Saturdays
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Thomas)