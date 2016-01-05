FRANKFURT Jan 5 Deutsche Bank faces
delays in its plan to part company with Postbank, with only a
portion of the retail banking business likely to be sold in a
share flotation this year, a German magazine reported on
Tuesday, citing Deutsche Bank supervisory board and management
sources.
WirtschaftsWoche said Deutsche Bank's management have given
up hope of being able to deconsolidate Postbank this year, which
would require selling at least 50 percent of its stake in the
lender.
Deutsche Bank announced in April last year it planned to
deconsolidate Postbank by the end of 2016 as part of a strategic
revamp that would also bolster its capital position in thje
face of ever-tighter international regulation.
Deutsche Bank said it envisaged an initial public share
offering for Postbank, although it said it would also consider a
trade sale.
WirtschaftsWoche said Deutsche Bank would now prefer to sell
Postbank to a competitor because this might fetch a higher price
than a sale of shares.
"The deconsolidation of Postbank is and remains the declared
goal of Deutsche Bank," a spokesman for Germany's biggest lender
said.
Postbank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)