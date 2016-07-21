FRANKFURT, July 21 Deutsche Bank may
abandon plans to spin off its retail unit Postbank, a German
business magazine reported.
Germany's largest bank announced plans last year to sell its
Postbank retail chain, mainly to free up regulatory capital.
But Manager Magazin reported that Deutsche Bank may end up
keeping Postbank because it saw only a slim chance of floating
the lender or finding a buyer for it by the end of 2017.
Manager Magazin also said Deutsche Bank was considering
splitting itself into a lender focused on capital markets and
one focused on retail and corporate clients, a plan it said was
internally dubbed 'Project Jade'.
Deutsche Bank said in statement that 'Project Jade' was not
about splitting up the bank, but has been a long-running project
aiming to simplify its structure. It did not comment on its
plans for Postbank.
Chief Executive John Cryan acknowledged in May that a
flotation of Postbank was challenging in the current capital
market environment, which has seen hardly any listings in
Germany so far this year.
"We are either hoping for market recovery, or are looking
for a slightly more creative way to exit our position (in
Postbank)," he said at the time, declining to
elaborate.
When the decision to spin off Postbank was taken, Deutsche
Bank's supervisory board opted against an alternative plan of
splitting the bank into a retail banking unit - which would have
included both Postbank and its own-branded retail chain - and a
pure investment and commercial bank.
This so-called "big solution" was, at the time, thrown out
because of the expected technical difficulties of executing
such a move and concerns that a complete exit from retail in
favour of investment banking would raise Deutsche's risk profile
in the eyes of ratings agencies.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Adrian Croft)