FRANKFURT, July 21 Deutsche Bank may abandon plans to spin off its retail unit Postbank, a German business magazine reported.

Germany's largest bank announced plans last year to sell its Postbank retail chain, mainly to free up regulatory capital.

But Manager Magazin reported that Deutsche Bank may end up keeping Postbank because it saw only a slim chance of floating the lender or finding a buyer for it by the end of 2017.

Manager Magazin also said Deutsche Bank was considering splitting itself into a lender focused on capital markets and one focused on retail and corporate clients, a plan it said was internally dubbed 'Project Jade'.

Deutsche Bank said in statement that 'Project Jade' was not about splitting up the bank, but has been a long-running project aiming to simplify its structure. It did not comment on its plans for Postbank.

Chief Executive John Cryan acknowledged in May that a flotation of Postbank was challenging in the current capital market environment, which has seen hardly any listings in Germany so far this year.

"We are either hoping for market recovery, or are looking for a slightly more creative way to exit our position (in Postbank)," he said at the time, declining to elaborate.

When the decision to spin off Postbank was taken, Deutsche Bank's supervisory board opted against an alternative plan of splitting the bank into a retail banking unit - which would have included both Postbank and its own-branded retail chain - and a pure investment and commercial bank.

This so-called "big solution" was, at the time, thrown out because of the expected technical difficulties of executing such a move and concerns that a complete exit from retail in favour of investment banking would raise Deutsche's risk profile in the eyes of ratings agencies. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Adrian Croft)