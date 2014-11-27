LONDON Nov 27 Deutsche Bank is
closing down its physical precious metals trading business, the
bank said on Thursday, as it moves to further scale back its
exposure to commodities.
The closure of the business will result in the loss of fewer
than than five positions in London, a spokesman for Deutsche
Bank said.
"Certain parts of the physical precious metals trading
operations may be re-housed within other divisions of Deutsche
Bank and we will address this over the coming months," the bank
said in a statement.
The decision to close down its physical precious metals
business comes after the bank shut its other physical
commodities business, covering energy, base metals and dry bulk
in December 2013.
The bank will retain some precious metals capability though
its financial derivatives business, it said.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Keith Weir)