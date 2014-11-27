* Bank exiting physical commodities business
* Move to cost fewer than 5 jobs, bank says
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 27 Deutsche Bank is
winding down its physical precious metals trading business, it
said on Thursday, moving to further scale back its exposure to
commodities.
The closure of the business will result in the loss of fewer
than five positions in London, a spokesman said.
"Certain parts of the physical precious metals trading
operations may be re-housed within other divisions of Deutsche
Bank and we will address this over the coming months," the bank
said in a statement.
The decision to close down the physical precious metals
business comes after Deutsche Bank shut its other physical
commodities business, covering energy, agriculture, base metals
and dry bulk, in December 2013.
The bank will retain some precious metals capability though
its financial derivatives business, it said.
Higher capital requirements and increasing political and
regulatory scrutiny have eroded profits from trading raw
materials and led several big banks to divest assets and
operations.
Gold prices have fallen by more than a third from the
record high they hit just over three years ago.
Deutsche Bank was, until the beginning of the year, one of
five banks that operated a twice-daily gold price benchmark
known as the "fix". It later resigned its seat in the process,
which it had held for two decades, after failing to find a
buyer.
Along with other precious metal benchmarks, the gold fix has
come under increased regulatory scrutiny since a scandal broke
in 2012 over manipulation of the Libor interest rate.
The banks operating the twice-daily gold fix announced
earlier this year it would be abandoned, to be replaced by an
electronic system operated by U.S. bourse Intercontinental
Exchange (ICE).
Sources close to the matter said in June that Deutsche Bank
was conducting its own investigation into trading around the
setting of the benchmark, in addition to one being carried out
by Germany's financial watchdog Bafin.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Mark Potter)